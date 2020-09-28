Aamir Khan's New Look in Laal Singh Chadha Leaked as Clips from Delhi Sets Surface on Internet

Aamir Khan has been shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in the capital city, Delhi. A few visuals from the sets of the much-awaited film have been doing rounds on social media. The behind-the-scenes footage shows Aamir speaking to a member of the unit as he prepares for a scene on the streets of Delhi. In the on-set clips that have surfaced online, the 55-year-old looks strikingly young almost like a college going lad.

Aamir sports a clean-shaven look in these visuals, dressed in an oversized orange t-shirt, high-waisted blue denim jeans with a black belt. He is also seen wearing a wristwatch in one hand and a kada in another. His cropped hair is styled neatly in side-swept and is seen holding some books in his hand.

Last month, Aamir jetted off to Turkey to shoot for his most loved project. He concluded the last leg of Turkey and returned to wrap the Delhi schedule.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor will be playing the female protagonist. Considering his co-star's pregnancy, it is reported that Aamir has ensured the presence of only a skeletal crew on set when she is scheduled to shoot. Also, a special team is said to have been employed to make certain that necessary procedures are maintained on sets for the safety of the crew members.

The crew shot the last schedule prior to the lockdown around Himachal Pradesh in February. The shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha began in the month of October in 2019. The shooting work got abruptly terminated owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The much-talked-about film is the Hindi adaptation of the highly acclaimed American comedy-drama Forrest Gump (1994). Tom Hanks played the eponymous character alongside Robin Wright who essayed the role of his love interest. Laal Singh Chaddha will also have Mona Singh playing an important part.