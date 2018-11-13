Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama

Aaradhya's annual day performance was so cute! She's certainly got the moves haha! pic.twitter.com/qq4feoQj0P — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Aaradhya Bachchan was doing rehearsal with school friends for Dusshera Assembly #OutstandingperfomanceGuys #Children pic.twitter.com/5xU5k3eUlV — AbhishekAishwaryaLuv (@AbhiAsh_IndoFc) November 10, 2018

From Aryan Khan to Taimur, no matter what star-kids do, their every move is followed with great interest by paparazzi and the rest of the nation.Currently popular on social media timelines are Aaradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter) and Azad Rao Khan (Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s son).The two, who study at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School recently played Ramayana’s Ram and Sita as part of their school drama. Photos and behind-the-scene videos of them preparing have gone viral on social media. While Aaradhya plays Sita, Azad looks cute dressed as Ram in spectacles.In another 2:20-minute-long video, the two are performing on ‘Rail Gaadi’—a children’s song popular among Indian schools—along with the rest of their batch-mates.Another video of Aaradhya rehearsing for Dussehra special assembly has been doing the rounds. In it, the six-year-old, dressed in school uniform, can be seen prepping with her school friends.Though it’s too early to ascertain what Aaradhya and Azad would like to do professionally after they grow up, the Bachchans have long made it clear that they’d support their daughter in whatever she would wish to pursue.“As far as Aishwarya and I are concerned, be it tomorrow, twenty years down the line or whenever, whatever she (Aaradhya) decides, we will support her no matter what. We would be proud of her regardless of what she becomes,” Abhishek had said earlier.