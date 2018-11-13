English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama
Both Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan study at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
From Aryan Khan to Taimur, no matter what star-kids do, their every move is followed with great interest by paparazzi and the rest of the nation.
Currently popular on social media timelines are Aaradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter) and Azad Rao Khan (Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s son).
The two, who study at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School recently played Ramayana’s Ram and Sita as part of their school drama. Photos and behind-the-scene videos of them preparing have gone viral on social media. While Aaradhya plays Sita, Azad looks cute dressed as Ram in spectacles.
In another 2:20-minute-long video, the two are performing on ‘Rail Gaadi’—a children’s song popular among Indian schools—along with the rest of their batch-mates.
Another video of Aaradhya rehearsing for Dussehra special assembly has been doing the rounds. In it, the six-year-old, dressed in school uniform, can be seen prepping with her school friends.
Though it’s too early to ascertain what Aaradhya and Azad would like to do professionally after they grow up, the Bachchans have long made it clear that they’d support their daughter in whatever she would wish to pursue.
“As far as Aishwarya and I are concerned, be it tomorrow, twenty years down the line or whenever, whatever she (Aaradhya) decides, we will support her no matter what. We would be proud of her regardless of what she becomes,” Abhishek had said earlier.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Currently popular on social media timelines are Aaradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter) and Azad Rao Khan (Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s son).
The two, who study at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School recently played Ramayana’s Ram and Sita as part of their school drama. Photos and behind-the-scene videos of them preparing have gone viral on social media. While Aaradhya plays Sita, Azad looks cute dressed as Ram in spectacles.
Lil Princess #AaradhyaBachchan Playing as SITA and #AzadRaoKhan as Rama at Dusshera Assembly in their school... #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Aamirkhan #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/CTrwIiU6vB— AbhishekAishwaryaLuv (@AbhiAsh_IndoFc) November 11, 2018
In another 2:20-minute-long video, the two are performing on ‘Rail Gaadi’—a children’s song popular among Indian schools—along with the rest of their batch-mates.
Aaradhya's annual day performance was so cute! She's certainly got the moves haha! pic.twitter.com/qq4feoQj0P— Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017
Another video of Aaradhya rehearsing for Dussehra special assembly has been doing the rounds. In it, the six-year-old, dressed in school uniform, can be seen prepping with her school friends.
Aaradhya Bachchan was doing rehearsal with school friends for Dusshera Assembly #OutstandingperfomanceGuys #Children pic.twitter.com/5xU5k3eUlV— AbhishekAishwaryaLuv (@AbhiAsh_IndoFc) November 10, 2018
Though it’s too early to ascertain what Aaradhya and Azad would like to do professionally after they grow up, the Bachchans have long made it clear that they’d support their daughter in whatever she would wish to pursue.
“As far as Aishwarya and I are concerned, be it tomorrow, twenty years down the line or whenever, whatever she (Aaradhya) decides, we will support her no matter what. We would be proud of her regardless of what she becomes,” Abhishek had said earlier.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...