Aamir Khan's Son Azad Turns 9, Ira Khan Shares Pics from Theme Birthday Party

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared snippets from her baby brother Azad’s birthday. The little boy turned nine years old on Wednesday, November 25. The first photo in the series is of Ira hugging the birthday boy from the back. The brother-sister duo is clad in casual attire. Ira is wearing a denim jacket while the birthday boy is wearing a green T-shirt which he has paired with black shorts. To complete his look, Azad has put on a stylish white cap and is sporting neon green socks.

In the next photo, Azad is seen cutting his two themed birthday cakes. The last picture is a candid photo of the birthday boy. The birthday celebrations were held in Panchgani.

In the caption of her post, Ira has called her brother a ‘Cutttiiieeepaaatoootttiiieee’. She wrote, “Cutttiiieeepaaatoootttiiieee Happy Birthday! To the coolest baby brother I could have asked for.” Fitness freak Krishna Shroff has also commented on the love-filled post. She wrote, “Happy Birthday”. Many of her followers also extended their birthday greetings and expressed their love by dropping in red heart emojis.

The dotting elder sister has been regularly wishing her baby brother on Instagram. Last year too, she shared a carousel of fun candid pictures of herself with Azad. In the post, she had called him ‘adorable ball of cuteness’. Captioning the carousel she wrote, “You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up!”

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.