Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan resumes shooting for debut film Maharaja

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is soon going to enter the film industry. Junaid is scheduled to make his debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s Maharaja. The film also features Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie is reportedly based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja Libel Case where a religious group head filed a case against a newspaper that exposed his sexual liaisons with his female devotees. The movie is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Junaid will be playing the role of Mulji.

According to a report in The Indian Express ever since the lockdown has been relaxed, shooting for movies and TV shows have started again. Junaid too has resumed shooting for the film. The filming has begun with the primary cast of the film, 25 junior artists and select crew members. Before resuming the shoot, the RT-PCR test of over 100 cast and crew people were done. This included the ones who have taken the first dose of the vaccine. Of all the people who tested negative, only a select 25 junior artists were called along with the key members of the movie. This has been done so that there are minimum people on the sets of the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Aamir will soon be seen in the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in crucial roles. The comedy-drama film is directed by Advait Chandan and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The soon to be released film is an adaptation of the American film Forrest Gump. This movie which hit the theatres in 1994 is based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same name. Originally, the film was to release on Christmas 2020 but was delayed to the pandemic. Now if all goes well, the film will be released on Christmas this year.

