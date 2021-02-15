Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Off to First Day of Shoot for Debut Film, Ira Khan Teases Him with This Post

Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid is all set to enter the world of showbiz as an actor. He started off his first day of shoot for his debut film on Monday and his sister Ira, who is also an aspiring filmmaker, took to social media to share a warm send off to him as she teased him as well.

Ira did not reveal details of Junaid's first film and claimed she also is not aware of the project. Ira added that he has been acting for some years now and also featured in her debut stage play Medea.

Ira shared a throwback picture as she gave flowers to Junaid and wrote, "This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things. His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness😆 (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him (sic)!"

Anticipation has been running high on Aamir's son Junaid's Bollywood debut. More details on the project will come out soon.