Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Stuck at Their Panchgani Bungalow During Lockdown

While the rest of Aamir Khan's family is in Pali Hill in Mumbai, his son Junaid is stuck in Panchgani due to the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Aamir Khan's son Junaid was at their Panchgani bungalow when the 21-day lockdown was announced. Now that the lockdown has been further extended, the starkid is stuck at the bungalow, while the rest of the family are at their home in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

Junaid has no of travelling back to Mumbai, and has no choice but to stay in Panchgani, Mid-Day reported. Junaid was last seen in sister Ira's English play, Medea. He's said to be interested in acting, directing and writing.

He is particularly interested in theatre. It seems both Ira and Junaid have rightly inherited father Aamir Khan's skills and traits and both have aspirations to be actors and filmmakers. It was reported that Ira is all set to star with Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Aamir Khan has been working on his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. It's the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The release date for the Indian adaptation was Christmas 2020, but since all work on films have been halted due to the lockdown, it is to be seen if the film is able to release on the decided date.

The actor is also starring in the Gulshan Kumar biopic titled Mogul and is also in talks for the Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan.

