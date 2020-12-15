Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid’s Debut Film to Feature Jaideep Ahlawat as Godman

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing to make his Bollywood debut under the YRF banner. Junaid will make his debut in a period drama helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The filmmaker directed Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki.

According to reports cited in Peepingmoon, the aforementioned film is tentatively titled Maharaja. Sharvari Wagh has been cast as the female lead in the movie. The actress will debut in Bollywood with the forthcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

A source close to the development told the portal that Jaideep Ahlawat will also be part of the project. The actor, who garnered immense lauds for his performance in the web series Paatal Lok, will be playing a religious leader. Known as Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, the Godman character has been accused of sexual connections with his female devotees. The actor will soon start prep to get into the skin of the multi-layered character. Junaid will be seen playing the role of a reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji, who exposes the wrongdoings of Godman.

Envisioned as a big-budget drama, the film is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. The Maharaj had filed a case against Mulji for publishing an article probing the values of a Hindu sect known as the Vallabhacharya Sampradaya. The article was claimed vilifying and the entire framework process of the sect was also based on male devotees who offered their wives to have sex with the religious leaders to prove their devotion.

It will show the drive of a whistle-blower revealing the Godman and how his articles caused a massive stir in the community and threw the worshippers of the holy religious head and parasites of their temples into consternation and fury.

Currently, the makers are building the sets for the project in Madh Island. The period drama is expected to go on floors in February next year.