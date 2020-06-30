Aamir Khan’s Staff Members Test Coronavirus Positive, Praises BMC for Prompt Response

With the Unlock 2 set to begin soon, India is slowly gearing up to find the regular rhythm alongside the threat of the novel coronavirus. However, the number of people testing positive has not seen a stop.

Recently, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed the details on his social media platforms.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility”.

Aamir also wrote that the Bombay Municipal Corporation has securedly fumigated and sterilised the entire society.

The actor and his family have also been tested and the results came back negative. The note added that Aamir’s mother is the last person in the loop of possible contacts who was left to be tested and at the time of writing she was about to be tested.

“Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

Thanking the municipality again, the perfectionist of Bollywood expressed gratitude to the “prompt, (and) professional” attitude shown by the body.

The other staff members and his family were tested at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The actor extended his gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and staff there.

