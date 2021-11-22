Aamir Khan's Third Wedding Rumours After Getting Divorce From Kiran Rao Fake: Report

Months after Aamir Khan’s divorce from Kiran Rao, rumours have started doing the round that the Bollywood actor is planning on tieing the knot again. Earlier, a publication had reported that he will announce his wedding plans after his film Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor hits the theatres. The intention was to apparently not snatch the limelight away from the film. However, according to the most latest report in IndiaToday.in, the actor’s third wedding rumours are nothing but fake.

After their divorce, people had come up with the theory that the actor’s alleged relationship with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was the reason for their separation. A source close to Khan rubbished the rumours. Fatima, too, had earlier addressed these rumours in an interview, where she said, “A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things.”

Meanwhile, the actor was previously married to Reena Dutta for 16 years before marrying Kiran Rao. They got divorced in 2002. Although it was not a harsh separation, Aamir once stated that their divorce was “difficult for both of them." He had previously stated that he and Reena married while they were both extremely young. He described their connection as ‘special,’ stating that she is one of three ladies in his life who are extremely important parts of him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.