Aamir Khan’s Timely Help Saves Dangal Sound Designer’s Life

Thanks to his prompt intervention, Aamir Khan recently saved the life of an award-winning sound designer.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
Aamir Khan will be next seen in YRF's Thugs of Hindostan.
Aamir Khan’s prompt assistance has reportedly saved the life of a sound designer who worked with him on his 2016 blockbuster film Dangal.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, 44-year-old Shajith Koyeri was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday because of high creatinine, a compound that’s excreted in urine. But he suffered a stroke on Thursday morning and was reportedly left unattended for hours.

Helpless, his family called Aamir for help. The superstar reportedly arrived at the Bandra hospital shortly after Thursday midnight and got Koyeri shifted to Andheri’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital by 3am. There, he called the hospital owner Anil Ambani’s family and made sure Koyeri was immediately attended to.

Notably, Koyeri has won the National Award for his work in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2006 film Omkara and is also the recipient of two Filmfare and two IIFA awards.

As of Saturday, the doctors at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital had declared Koyeri’s condition stable.

However, Koyeri’s family have alleged that though he was taken to the ICU post the stroke, there was no doctor to attend him for about six hours. Seeing him fading away, his family then finally decided to take Aamir’s help.

But Lilavati Hosptial has rubbished all blames of negligence. “All allegations of delay in treatment are false. Our doctors are available round-the-clock,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Dr. Ajaykumar Pande, Lilavati’s vice-president, as saying.

Expressing gratitude for Aamir’s timely intervention, Neesha, Koyeri’s sister, told the daily, “Had he not been there, who knows how bad it could have got?”
