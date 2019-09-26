After much speculation around who would be the next vamp Komolika in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the buck has finally stopped with actress Aamna Sharif as she was cast for the coveted role in the daily soap, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Aamna is a known face in the entertainment industry and rose to fame in the early 2000s with her role in the romance-drama show Kahiin Toh Hoga. She has even featured in 2014 film Ek Villain, opposite Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Aamna confirmed her participation in the daily soap and expressed her excitement over playing a negative role for the first time in her acting career. She told a news portal (via), "The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor.”

There were reports that Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna or Aalisha Panwar would be stepping into the shoes of Hina Khan as she confirmed her exit from the show. However, Aamna's entry came as a bit of a surprise for the fans, who are desperately hoping for Komolika's return to the show.

In another instance, Kasautii Zindagii Kay also celebrated its one year anniversary on September 25. The show airs on Star Plus during weekdays and sees Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles of Prerna and Anurag. Aamna's anticipated entry as Komolika is sure to spice things up for them on the show.

Check out some of her pics here:

