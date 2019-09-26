Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aamna Sharif is Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Komolika, Says 'This Will Challenge Me Most As an Actor'

In an interview, Aamna Sharif confirmed her participation in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' as the new Komolika.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aamna Sharif is Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Komolika, Says 'This Will Challenge Me Most As an Actor'
Image of Aamna Sharif, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After much speculation around who would be the next vamp Komolika in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the buck has finally stopped with actress Aamna Sharif as she was cast for the coveted role in the daily soap, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Aamna is a known face in the entertainment industry and rose to fame in the early 2000s with her role in the romance-drama show Kahiin Toh Hoga. She has even featured in 2014 film Ek Villain, opposite Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Aamna confirmed her participation in the daily soap and expressed her excitement over playing a negative role for the first time in her acting career. She told a news portal (via), "The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor.”

There were reports that Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna or Aalisha Panwar would be stepping into the shoes of Hina Khan as she confirmed her exit from the show. However, Aamna's entry came as a bit of a surprise for the fans, who are desperately hoping for Komolika's return to the show.

In another instance, Kasautii Zindagii Kay also celebrated its one year anniversary on September 25. The show airs on Star Plus during weekdays and sees Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles of Prerna and Anurag. Aamna's anticipated entry as Komolika is sure to spice things up for them on the show.

Read: Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic

Check out some of her pics here:

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

💞

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram