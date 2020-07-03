Aamna Sharif Shares Photos of Happy Moments with 5-year-old Son Arain

Aamna Sharif is best known for her performance in television drama, Kahiin to Hoga. The 37-year-old actress shared some delightful images with her son, Arain Kapoor on social media.

Aamna looks pretty in a pink ethnic outfit while her baby boy is wearing a light peach coloured co-ord set. The mother-son duo is enjoying together as seen in the photos Instagrammed by Aamna.

While sharing the post, the Aao Wish Karein actress wrote, "From grumps to playful in a jiffy." Hina Khan wrote in the comments, "Awiieeee Mashallah (heart emoji)."

During lockdown, the Ek Villain actress had shared another post with her cute little bundle of joy. In the throwbacks, Aamna is seen playing with the boy surrounded by hundreds of pigeons.

"While we try to teach them what life is all about, In their own sweet ways they teach us what life should be all about !!," she wrote in the caption.

Aamna married her film distributor-turned-producer boyfriend Amit Kapoor in 2013. The couple welcomed their son, Arain in 2015.

Aamna currently plays the character of Komolika in the television series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan essays Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes is Prerna Sharma in the show.

She will be seen in the upcoming film Roohi Afzana. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will play the lead roles in the comedy horror. Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and Ronit Roy are also part of the project.