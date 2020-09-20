Aamna Sharif Shares Pic with Parth Samthaan, Karishma Tanna and Uday Tikekar

It seems actress Aamna Sharif has found a great friend in her co-star Parth Samthaan. On Sunday, Aamna took to Instagram and posted pictures with other actors, including Parth and Karishma Tanna.
"Characters we play are temporary but relationships we make are permanent. Love them," Aamna captioned the post. Aamna's husband Amit Kapoor and actor Uday Tikekar are also seen exchanging smiles with Aamna in the images.
On the work front, Aamna is a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which will soon go off air. She played the role of an iconic character Komolika. The show also features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey.
As the show is coming to an end, Sahil got emotional and recently posted a farewell note on Instagram.
Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!! Thanku @ektarkapoor @chloejferns @shivangisinghchauhaan @shreya_nehal @tanusridgupta @muktadhond @aakanshashukla0803 @varunthebabbar @shadabpeshimam @muzzudesai @khwaja_mughal13 for making me part of the show ❤️ And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can't wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart! #KZK2Fam ❤️#kasautiizindagiikay2 #kasautiizindagiikay #anupam
