Aamna Sharif Talks About Her First On-Screen Kiss For Aadha Ishq: 'Had Several Discussions...'

Aamna Sharif is one of the most popular faces on television. The actress ruled the small screen during the 2000s and received immense love from the audience. Her show, Kahiin To Hoga was one of the best shows of its time. She later moved to films and made her Bollywood debut with Aloo Chaat. Now, the actress is exploring the online space and can be seen in the popular Voot series Aadha Ishq. In the show, Aamna had her first on-screen kiss and it was quite challenging for her. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, the actress opened up about her experience and her web series.

During a conversation with BollywoodLife, Aamna mentioned that her kiss in the show is not forced but flows with the script. “As long as the script requires; I have kissed for the first time on screen in Aadha Ishq, but from any angle, it doesn’t look forced. It just goes in the flow with the entire script, and in fact, if you remove it from the script, it probably wouldn’t work because it’s a passionate love story. So, yes, of course, I am very particular about it. I just don’t want to do it because I have to do it and because it’s on the OTT platform,” the actress said.

She further added that she wasn’t sure about the scene and had a lot of discussions with the makers before putting herself out there. She tried to understand the point of view of the makers and later, did the kissing scene after she was fully convinced.

“I have had several discussions with my producers and my director that why it is required like we literally had arguments, and sat and spoke about it that why we need to. Then when you get the narrative and when you hear their point of view; you come to a conclusion and a middle path like okay maybe this much is important. So, for me, to be convinced as an actor to what I am doing on screen is very important,” she added.

For the unversed, Aamna Sharif is seen alongside Gaurav Arora in Aadha Ishq. The show was released in May this year and is currently streaming on the Voot Select.

