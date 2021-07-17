Aamna Sharif Vacations in Khandala for Her Birthday Celebration

Actress Aamna Sharif, who was last seen in the avatar of Komolika for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos of herself in various outfits and from different celebrations. Her Instagram handle is simply a delight to watch. The gorgeous actress celebrated her birthday on Jukly 16 with her family and close friends, which included her Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang too. Aamna shared the pictures of celebration on her social media handle. Goes without saying that the actress looked absolutely stunning in her glittery grey dress. The pictures made it obvious that the party was a blast.

In the caption, Aamna expressed how blessed she feels to have all these people around and thanked everyone for their best wishes. Actors Parth Samthaan, Uday Tikekar, Mouni Roy, Aamir Ali were a part of the birthday bash. Some of her friends wished her on the post.

A few hours ago, Aamna shared a fun video of herself with husband Amit Kapoor and Parth, in which they are doing a dance footwork wearing the same sneakers. The caption of the post said, “Freaks with similar sneaks." As per reports, Aamna had plans to celebrate her birthday with husband Amit and son Arain Kapoor in Khandala at a bungalow this year. She is having a fun time with all her near and dear ones in company with an amazing weather at this destination. The actress managed to take some time off for herself in between the hectic schedules of her web projects.

Aamna has done some really good work, out of which her character Kashish in the show Kahin Toh Hoga became very popular. After the success of the show, the actress went on to do films and was seen in the project Aloo Chat opposite Aftab Shivdasani. She came back in the movie business with Ek Villain. Next, Aamna is all set for her web debut with Damaged 3. She plays the role of a cop in it.

