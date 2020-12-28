Aanand L Rai Announces the Wrap of 'Atrangi Re' Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai has wrapped up shooting schedules in the city and Agra for his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. Rai shared an Instagram photo on Monday featuring the crew with Raisina Hill in the background to share the news.

"Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule," captioned Rai on Instagram.

Earlier, a part of the film was shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at Taj Mahal. Photographs released on social media showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and standing in front of the Taj.

Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram to share a BTS video dressed as Shah Jahan. He wrote, “Wah Taj!”

His co-star Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Akshay in the get up. Sharing the still, Sara wrote, “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar.” Well! the picture has raised the curiosity among the audience.

Portions of the film have also been shot in Varanasi and Madurai as per reports. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is expected to release in 2021.