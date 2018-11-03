Aanand L Rai Took Me on an Unexpected Journey With Zero: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who is essaying the role of an actor in Zero, credits director Aanand L Rai for taking her on an unexpected journey.In the director's next Zero, Katrina plays the role of an actor and she says the character is nothing what she is in real life."The profession is the same, I am playing an actor in the film and I am actor in real life. The personality and the character is not at all like me. I am a very behaved and sensible person and this character's name is Babita in the film," she said at the film's trailer launch on Friday.This is the first time Katrina has teamed up with Rai and she said she had an incredible experience working with him."The journey he me took on was really unexpected for and mostly importantly new for me. Everyday I felt I am learning something new. Everyday I felt I was scared and what are we doing, what is Aanand sir doing with me? And do I trust him or not trust him? At least he was there with me."We were trying to create something new, different and special. For me, as an actor, as a performer, I learnt lot of things. It was an experience in which I gained from tremendously."Zero reunites Katrina with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and she said she felt "nostalgic" when they started working on the new project."It was nostalgic day for me. I remember the last film we did together ('Jab Tak Hai Jaan') and how much fun we had together. We had an amazing time. Today is bringing back all the memories."