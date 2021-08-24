Aanchal Khurana is Back on TV with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 makers have roped in Aanchal Khurana for a crucial role. The show also features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya. After a year long break, Aanchal is all set to resume work, but the actress is more excited about playing a positive character on screen after 10 years.

In an interview with ETimes, Aanchal shared that she will be essaying the role of Brinda, who is Ram’s best friend and guide. The actor said that Brinda is a pivotal character who will be bridging the gap between Ram and Priya and is also someone whom Ram turns to for every problem.

Expressing how happy she is to play a positive character after almost a decade, Aanchal said that she is very grateful for the opportunity. “Shaayad issi ke liye main ek saal se wait kar rahi thi (I think, I was waiting for this opportunity for a year),” she said.

Initially, Aanchal was not in favour of portraying positive characters on-screen. Talking about the change of heart, the actor stated that by positive characters she had meant the typical ones who shed copious tears and always suffer. However, according to her, the stories today are more real and so are the characters. Throwing light on her character in BALH 2, Aanchal said that that the character is real and her director has told her to be herself while essaying Brinda.

Aanchal has struggled with her health in the past year. She was last seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which ended abruptly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Though Aanchal emerged as the winner, the actor did not get a chance to celebrate her victory. She was hospitalised on the very night of the finale shoot. Later, she met with an accident and ended up fracturing her leg. Earlier this year in April, the actress tested positive for COVID-19.

