Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Here is What Kriti Sanon Has In Store for You in Stree
While one song from the film, Kamariya, has already shown to be picturised around the sinuous swaying of Nora Fatehi, Stree will also feature another, er, crowd-pleaser.
Image: Instagram/ Kritisanon
What good is a ghost story if it doesn't tackle the temporary nature of flesh, not to mention the many sins associated with it. The makers of Stree, a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor apparently are privy to this theory and even have their own take on it. While one song from the film, Kamariya, has already shown to be picturised around the sinuous swaying of Nora Fatehi, Stree will also feature another, er, crowd-pleaser.
The song will apparently mark Kriti Sanon's debut in the item number genre, as reported by DNA. According to the publication's source, “Kriti Sanon has been roped in for a song in Stree. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, it’s called Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. The film’s co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are known for their quirky humour. They felt this would be an interesting phrase in a song. It’s also a catchy title, something that works for the film as they are majorly targetting that audience.” As if that wasn't enough, the filmmakers have allegedly also roped in rapper Badshah to give it that extra bit of bling which is so vital to these audience attractions.
Stree is helmed by Dinesh Vijan, who also directed Kriti in 2017's Raabta, which apparently helped the Heropanti actress to instantly agree to do the number. It's nice to have friends, clearly.
