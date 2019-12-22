Aaradhya Bachchan Performs Heartfelt Act on Women Empowerment on Her School's Annual Day

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya has performed a heartfelt skit on women empowerment on her school's annual day. The eight-year-old looked adorable in a green and red saree while performing in front of a large audience in which her parents, as well as grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, aunt Shweta Bachchan Nanda, cousin Navya Naveli and maternal grandmother Brinda Rai, were in attendance.

In the clip that has gone viral on the internet, Aaradhya can be heard saying, "I am Kanya. I am the dream. The dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world. A world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where the knowledge will come from the book of life flowing freely through the river of humanity. For we are Naaris, we are Kanyas. We are no less."

Apart from the skit, Aaradhya was also seen in a group dance performance.

Apart from the Bachchan family, the annual day was also attended by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan.

