Aaradhya Bachchan Resembles Aishwarya Rai in Pink Frock, Kangana Ranaut Counters Rihanna's Tweet

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most talked-about star kids in B-town. Aaradhya has been in the spotlight since she was born. Aaradhya’s look is often compared to her mother as many believe that she looks like little Aishwarya. Now, a collage of a throwback picture of Aishwarya from her childhood and a picture of Aaradhya is doing rounds on the internet. In the collage, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a white and pink frock while little Aaradhya resembles her mother in a pink frock.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their baby boy on Monday, February 1. Kapil took to social media and shared the happy news with his fans. Congratulatory messages poured in from all around as the news of Kapil and Ginni becoming second time parents spread.

Now, Kapil's close friend, singer-composer Mika Singh has also congratulated the couple on welcoming their second child. He shared a picture from Ginni's baby shower, in which she poses with her women friends. The Kapil Sharma Show actor Bharti Singh is also see posing with Ginni at the event.

International pop sensation Rihanna has tweeted about the restriction on the supply of internet during the farmers' protest in Delhi. Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists.

This weekend, the Indian Idol stage would be graced by the actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillion. During the shoot of the episode, they shared many stories, and one of the special ones was about Rishi Kapoor.

After contestant Pawandeep performed the songs Hoga Tumse Pyaar Kaun and Yeh Zameen, Padmini shared an interesting story. Padmini shared that the late Rishi Kapoor saved her twice from fire hazards - once during the shoot of the song Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun (Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai), when the entire set caught fire. The second time was during the shoot of their blockbuster movie Prem Rog.

From declaring her love for him publically on an award show to being rock-solid support during difficult times, Alia Bhatt has more than often expressed her love for beau Ranbir Kapoor. They are Internet's one of the favourite couples, and their fans want to learn everything about them. Naturally, when Alia Bhatt conducted a 'true and false' game on Instagram, fans had many questions for her concerning Ranbir.

An Instagram user asked if she loves the number '8', which is said to be Ranbir's favourite. Responding to it, a seemingly blushing Alia said it's true and made a heart gesture with her hands.

