Aaradhya Still Doesn’t Know That She Belongs to a Famous Family: Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan says he and Aishwarya are trying to give Aaradhya a regular upbringing.
Aaradhya Bachchan was born to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in 2011. (Image: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan)
Currently busy promoting his upcoming film Manmarziyaan, which will be his first movie in two years, actor Abhishek Bachchan says Aaradhya, his only daughter with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, still doesn’t know how famous her family is.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Aaradhya is a very sweet kid but I don’t think she understands that bit (the fame that the Bachchans enjoy). She knows we are actors, who appear in films and on TV. She also realises that her dadi ma goes to the Parliament. But I don’t think she understands the concept of, ‘oh, my parents and grandparents are really famous people’.”
Saying that they have tried to give the six-year-old as regular an upbringing as possible, he added, “We have tried to keep things as normal as possible for her. Her mother teaches her all of that. Aishwarya is very good at keeping Aaradhya grounded.”
Known for his performances in films like Bluffmaster, Guru, Yuva and Paa, the 42-year-old actor was last seen in Housefull 3.
However, the two-year hiatus was a conscious decision. “I have worked very hard on all the films I have done. I have loved and I have enjoyed every one of them. (But) I felt my personal approach needed to change. I just wanted to re-evaluate where I was in life, wanted to re-energise myself. There was a definite complacency that had come into my work and I wanted to change that," he had earlier said.
