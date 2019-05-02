English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aaradhya’s Cute Gesture at Abhishek Bachchan's Football Match is Winning the Internet Right Now
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's eight-year-old daughter was at a recent football match to cheer for her father.
A fan takes a selfie with actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
One of the most adorable couples of B-Town, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has proved to be hands-on parents too. While their relationship has been the subject for many gossip mongers, the couple has time and again proved their love and support for each other. Something similar happened recently, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya came out to support and cheer for Abhishek during a football match.
This football match was set up between the film stars, who teamed up against the team of TV stars. While Abhishek was playing alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Armaan Jain, Ahan Shetty, Shoojit Sircar and others, the team of TV stars included Karan Tacker, Vivian Dsena, Shabbir Ahluwalia and others.
The mother-daughter duo, who was at the venue to cheer for Abhishek, left the match after some time. However, it is the cute gesture by Abhishek and Aishwarya's adorable daughter that has left the netizens in complete awe of this daddy-daughter love.
Before leaving the match, Aaradhya wished daddy Abhishek, saying "I love you 32", referring to the jersey number of the Manmarziyaan actor.
Check out the video of the eight-year-old with her parents on the football ground.
Aishwarya and Abhishek have made it a point to take their daughter with them to all major events. Be it a wedding affair or Aishwarya's appearance at Cannes Film Festival, Aaradhya has been by her parents' side on all occasions.
