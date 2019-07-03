Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Aaram Se': Watch Katrina Kaif Being Boss Lady as She Tells Fan to Click Picture From Distance

A video gone viral shows Katrina Kaif being surrounded by some male fans at an airport, but instead of getting hassled, she handled the situation with care.

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Aaram Se': Watch Katrina Kaif Being Boss Lady as She Tells Fan to Click Picture From Distance
A still of Katrina Kaif from her film Zero. (Image: YouTube)
Loading...

A video gone viral shows Katrina Kaif being surrounded by some male fans at an airport, but instead of getting hassled, she handled the situation with care. Netizens could not stop themselves from praising the "Bharat" actress for the way she handled her fans and even allowed them to take selfies with her.

In the video, one person is seen moving closer to Katrina and taking out his phone to click a selfie with her. Katrina's bodyguard tried to keep him away, but he remained adamant in his attempt.

So Katrina stopped and told her fan to move a little aside and click photographs from a distance.

"Aaram se, waha se karo (Relax, click from a distance)," Katrina said to the fan.

Praising her for her calm demeanour, one social media user wrote on Instagram: "Of course seeing your favourite celebrity and becoming super excited is necessary, but going insane and attacking that person is not okay! But absolutely love the way Katrina handled the situation with so much ease."

Another social media user commented: "Everyone needs a personal space, but Katrina handled it very well. Well done Katrina."

Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi is bringing together Katrina and Akshay nine years after their last film Tees Maar Khan, and there is a lot of fan expectation regarding the recreation of this sensuous song. Katrina and Akshay had earlier paid a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in their film De Dana Dan, with the song Gale Lag Ja, in which the actress was seen wearing a yellow saree.

A picture of Katrina from the shooting of the song also made rounds on the Internet. Sharing a BTS picture, Farah Khan wrote, "Shooting with my darling Katrina Kaif. Her true beauty lies under the make-up. She can walk through hell and still remain an angel. I love her and more importantly, I admire her."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram