Aari Arujunan Starts Dubbing For Nenjukku Needhi

Aari Arujunan has started dubbing for his upcoming movie Nenjukku Needhi. The film is a remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Article 15’. The 2019 social-drama was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Aari has shared the update on Twitter with a set of pictures. The Tamil remake is being produced by Boney Kapoor. Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin will be reprising the role, which was played by Ayushmann. Tanya Ravichandra , Shivani Rajsekhar, Yamini Chander, Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee are part of the project. It is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj.

In the pictures shared on Twitter, Aari is seen posing inside the studio. “Nenjukku Needhi dubbing started,” the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi had started the dubbing for his part last week.

Article 15 focuses on caste-discrimination. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. It also features Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Aari is a part of Justice for the Chest. The shooting for this project has wrapped up and the dubbing has already started for the same. Aari became a household name with his appearance in Bigg Boss.

Nenjukku Needhi is the second directorial venture for Arunraja Kamaraj. He made his directorial debut with Kanaa, which starred Sivakarthikeyan.

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor is busy with the production of his upcoming film, Valimai.

