Aaron Paul Reveals Alternate Ending for Breaking Bad Movie El Camino

Vince Gilligan's wrapping up of Jesse Pinkman's story from Breaking Bad through El Camino was well met by fans. It included appearances from numerous characters in different ways. As the film was focussed on Jesse Pinkman's journey alone, it included not all but as many familiar faces as possible.

The film ended with Jesse Pinkman driving away safely, ready for a fresh start. Now, Aaron Paul has revealed that there was an alternate ending scene that had been planned but was later scrapped from the film.

The scene in question revolved around the character of Brock Cantillo. The character of the young boy was introduced in the show. Things took a dark turn for him when his mother was killed by Pinkman's captors for his attempt to escape. Ridden with guilt, Pinkman writes a letter to Brock in El Camino and asks Ed Galbraith to post it for him.

Talking about the letter to EW, Aaron Paul said, "That letter to Brock was the very first thing that Vince Gilligan wrote when writing this script. Once he completed that letter, he started the script. Originally the voiceover of that letter was how the movie ended — just driving through Alaska and you could hear what was inside of that letter. It's heartbreaking, it's beautiful, just honest. But Vince just thought, 'You know what? Maybe it's best left unknown.' And we don't need it. He was right. But I love knowing what was in the letter. I swore to Vince that I would never share what was in that letter."

This was not the only alternate ending. Vince Gilligan had earlier revealed that in the early stages of writing the script of El Camino he planned to have Jesse Pinkman in police custody by the end. He changed his mind later particularly after people and writers close to him advised against it.

El Camino was released on October 11 and received positive reviews from audiences.

