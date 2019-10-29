Take the pledge to vote

Aaron Paul, Judd Apatow Oppose Netflix's Speed Up Feature

Netflix's new feature where viewers can watch its content up to 1.5 times the original speed has been met with a lot of negative response from many Hollywood directors.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Netflix Inc has recently started experimenting with a speed-up feature that lets viewers watch its content at a speed 1.5 times faster than it has been shot at. This feature already exists on many sites such as YouTube and Apple Podcasts which allow the viewers to watch and listen to content at a faster speed but with an effect on the quality and experience, including voice distortion.

"We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix. This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix," said a statement from the company, according to the website Android Police.

However, this feature has not been met with positive response from creators who put a lot of effort to make shows, films and documentaries on Netflix. A lot of Hollywood directors have protested this new move. Trainwreck director Judd Apatow wrote, "No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t fuck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen."

Aaron Paul, the star of Breaking Bad and El Camino, also wrote to Netflix saying that the streaming company is better than "destroying" the creators' art. “Stop … There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else’s art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix,” he wrote. The actor then followed it up with another tweet praising the company and saying that the news "could not be true."

Check out the tweets below:

More Hollywood director protesting this included Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey, who tweeted, “Does everything have to be designed for the laziest and most tasteless?” as well as The Incredibles director Brad Bird who called it “another spectacularly bad idea.”

