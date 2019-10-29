Aaron Paul, Judd Apatow Oppose Netflix's Speed Up Feature

Netflix Inc has recently started experimenting with a speed-up feature that lets viewers watch its content at a speed 1.5 times faster than it has been shot at. This feature already exists on many sites such as YouTube and Apple Podcasts which allow the viewers to watch and listen to content at a faster speed but with an effect on the quality and experience, including voice distortion.

"We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix. This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix," said a statement from the company, according to the website Android Police.

However, this feature has not been met with positive response from creators who put a lot of effort to make shows, films and documentaries on Netflix. A lot of Hollywood directors have protested this new move. Trainwreck director Judd Apatow wrote, "No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t fuck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen."

Aaron Paul, the star of Breaking Bad and El Camino, also wrote to Netflix saying that the streaming company is better than "destroying" the creators' art. “Stop … There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else’s art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix,” he wrote. The actor then followed it up with another tweet praising the company and saying that the news "could not be true."

I am honestly praising @Netflix as a company. Don’t listen to the media. Rumors are a funny thing. I love Netflix. Always have. Always will. This simply can not be true. That is all. No way will they destroy the art they have on their platform. Plain and simple. 🎥 https://t.co/uvxWMpeqhx — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 28, 2019

No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t fuck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen. https://t.co/xkprLM44oC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 28, 2019

More Hollywood director protesting this included Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey, who tweeted, “Does everything have to be designed for the laziest and most tasteless?” as well as The Incredibles director Brad Bird who called it “another spectacularly bad idea.”

