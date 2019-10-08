Aaron Paul Says No Breaking Bad Sequel Planned After El Camino
Fans had been hoping that Vince Gilligan's El Camino would serve as a backdoor for a Breaking Bad sequel series.
Still from 'Breaking Bad ' | Image for representation
The narrative of any television series is a very delicate topic. Wrapping up a show often comes with many ends to tie up and clearing up unanswered questions throughout the series. While answering questions is important, shows often leave open endings making fans wonder about the future. This often serves as a good discussion point revolving around the show. Breaking Bad continues to be one of many shows that left a lot of open discussions after its end.
Breaking Bad ended with a lot of potential questions and fans have not been able to rest since then. After six years of the show's last episode being aired, fans are still just as curious about the future of Jesse Pinkman. To everyone's surprise and joy, Vince Gilligan the show's creator offered to answer the questions through the film El Camino.
Trailers of the film revealed that it would follow the story of Jesse Pinkman after his immediate escape from the compound after being rescued by Walter White. What has gotten fans riled up is their anticipation and hopes of a possible sequel series after the film. Sadly Aaron Paul who plays Jesse Pinkman has quashed these hopes. Speaking to The Guardian he said, "I thought we finished that story six years ago. And now I zipped on the skin again. People were just so passionate and wanted answers. Asking when the next series of Breaking Bad was gonna be — you can put that dream away — wanting to know what happens to Jesse. And what happened to Jesse."
After years of the show ending, Paul reveals that the curiosity of fans around the world has been unwavering regarding the fate of his character. He said, "I love the way the show ended — that it left it very vague. You’d like to think he’s riding off into the sunset, but you know life isn’t going to be that easy for him. People, almost on a daily basis, ask me, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ My response is, ‘I have no idea. In reality, he’s probably on the run and in hiding. His fingerprints were all over that murder scene.’ But I fantasized that he was just living in the woods somewhere, maybe working with his hands again, creating things with wood."
El Camino will see a few familiar recurring characters but whether Bryan Cranston will appear in the film in any way at all is not known. The film is set to release on October 11.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New Stunning Pics From Second Wedding
- Harbhajan Mocks Veena Malik's English in Twitter War Over Imran Khan's Speech
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son