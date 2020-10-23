News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Boards David Leitch's Bullet Train'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Boards David Leitch's Bullet Train'

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined Hollywood star Brad Pitt on filmmaker David Leitch's action movie Bullet Train. According to Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Isaka Kotaro. The book revolves around five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are related to one another. The question they face is: "who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?" Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz has adapted the book.

Los Angeles: Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined Hollywood star Brad Pitt on filmmaker David Leitch’s action movie Bullet Train. According to Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Isaka Kotaro. The book revolves around five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are related to one another. The question they face is: “who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?” Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz has adapted the book.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the film through their 87North banner, along with Antoine Fuqua. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 10:27 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...