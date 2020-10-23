Aaron Taylor-Johnson Boards David Leitch's Bullet Train'

Los Angeles: Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined Hollywood star Brad Pitt on filmmaker David Leitch’s action movie Bullet Train. According to Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Isaka Kotaro. The book revolves around five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are related to one another. The question they face is: “who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?” Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz has adapted the book.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the film through their 87North banner, along with Antoine Fuqua. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.