Aaroor Das Receives Tamil Nadu Govt’s Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award

Popular script writer Aaroor Das was conferred the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on June 3. Senior journalist I Shanmuganathan was also honoured with Kalaignar Ezhuthukal Award.

Both the awards were conferred to mark the 99th birth anniversary of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. The Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award is given to a senior member of the film fraternity for their contribution to Tamil cinema. The Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The Kalaignar Ezhuthukal Award is given by the Information and Public Relations department of the state government to a senior journalist for the work on social issues and upliftment of backward sections. The award carries Rs 5 lakh cash prize.

Aaroor Das, a veteran screenwriter, in a career spanning over six decades has been behind the success of many films.

Earlier there were speculations that superstar Rajinikanth will receive the coveted award given by the state government in the field of cinema after Naadigar Sangam top executives led by Nasser met him at his residence in Chennai recently. Actors’ Union President Nasser, Vice President Poochi Murugan and Treasurer Karthi visited Rajini’s residence, on June 2, in Chennai and held consultations with him.

Recently the Tamil Nadu government constituted a committee to decide the name of the actor to receive the award, which is given as a lifetime achievement award to a film personality for their contribution to Tamil cinema. Actor Nasser was a member of the committee headed by filmmaker SP Muthuraman.

When asked about this meeting, Nasser said that he met Rajinikanth out of respect. Despite the reason given by Nasser, speculations are rife that Rajinikanth was to be given the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award.

