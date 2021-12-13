Aarya 2: Meet Veerti Vaghnani, Who Plays Sushmita Sen's Daughter in Web Series

Nearly a year-and-a-half after the first season of Aarya, Sushmita Sen is back in action with season 2 of the web series. She has returned as the title character with her breathtaking performance in the show that started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on December 10, 2021. Vikas Kumar is playing the role of ACP Khan, Jayant Kriplani is playing the character of Zorawar, Pratyaksha Panwar and Viren Vajirani are seen in the role of Arya’s sons. Veerti Vaghani is seen in the role of daughter Aaru.

In this web series, Sushmita Sen has appeared strong and impressive in the role of Araya, but Veerti Vaghani has shown her acting talent in the role of her daughter. Born on October 2, 2003, in Mumbai, Veerti is only 18 years old but her confidence doesn’t seem to falter while working with a stalwart like Sushmita Sen. She has impressed everyone with her looks and acting skills.

Veerti entered the acting world at a very young age. First, she did commercials for brands like Whirlpool, Kwality Walls, Clinic Plus Shampoo, Dettol Soap, Knorr Soup, and Colgate. In the year 2008, she appeared in the serial Jai Shri Krishna on Colors TV as Radha. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with Akshay Kumar-Anushka Sharma’s Patiala House.

The web series Aarya narrates the story of a mother who fights the world of crime and criminals to protect her children after the death of her husband. Her husband is killed by her brother and father. Aarya finally plunges into the world of crime to find out about her husband’s death and save her children.

Aarya comes to know about the reality of her family. She learns that her father is her husband’s killer. In Season 2, Sushmita Sen is seen fighting with her father and brother for justice for her husband and to protect her children from enemies.

