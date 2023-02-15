Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen Has Epic Response to Online Matches As On-screen Daughter Creates Her Dating Profile

Actress Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the third season of her hit web series Aarya. After unveiling the first teaser of the upcoming series, makers have now treated the fans to a Valentine's Day special teaser in Aarya style on February 14. Disney+ Hotstar and Sushmita have jointly shared the new teaser on their Instagram handles.

In the video, the opening scene shows Sushmita aka Aarya, searching for something in her office. Then suddenly, she spots an envelope which wrote the words “For mom" on it. She quickly opens it and draws out the placards that her daughter Aru had sent. The actress is seen flipping the cards as Aru's voice can be heard in the background. “Hey mom, it's Valentine's Day today and we wanted to do something for you. You are always busy. Toh humnay socha apke liye kuch kare. Humnay aapki dating profile bana di hai (we thought we should do something special for you so we made a profile for you on a dating app). And, you have got so many matches and comments. You have to choose one of them and go on a date. Hope you find someone awesome," the card read.

“Daughters, aren't they special?" Sushmita Sen said. Then, one by one, she reviewed the shortlisted profiles by her Aru. The first placard was of a person named Rajesh who wrote, “Your hand looks heavy. Can I hold it for you?" Responding to this, Sushmita replied in her classic Aarya style, she said, “Rajesh ji, my hand looks heavy because I hold this (a gun)." While pointing the gun toward the camera, Sushmita added, “What were you saying again?” Likewise, she kept on reading the placards one by one which was selected by her daughter. “Aarya samay aa gaya hai aapne panjay phir se bahar nikalo (Aarya, it's time to show your claws again)," the last placard read. “I like that one," Sushmita exclaimed.

“There ain't no Sher strong enough to match this Sherni. Brace yourselves, she's got her claws out,” the caption read.

As soon as the post was shared, numerous Aarya fans and other social media users flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. A user commented, “Sherni is back (with a fire emoji)," while another one wrote, “Can hardly wait…It seems like decades…Bring it on." One of the actress's fans commented, “Your flamboyance amazes me all the time…My perpetual role model (with a red heart emoji)."

Sushmita Sen made her OTT debut with Aarya in June 2020, marking her long-awaited return to the big screen. In the series, the actor portrays the protagonist, a tough and courageous woman who goes above and beyond to protect her family from the world of crime. Sikandar Kher also has a significant role in the series. Aarya season 3 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar, like the previous two seasons, and is being co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi.

