Aarya Duo Sushmita Sen and Ankur Bhatia Reunite in Taali; Shoot Started in Mumbai Last Month | Exclusive

Earlier today, actor Sushmita Sen took to social media to share that she is headlining a project titled Taali. The web series will see her play transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Sharing her first look from the show, Sen wrote on Instagram, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

And now News18 has exclusively learnt that the web series also features actor Ankur Bhatia in a key role. Sen and Bhatia had earlier appeared in the International Emmy Award nominated web series Aarya, where they play siblings.

A source says to us, “Taali marks Sen and Bhatia’s second collaboration. They share a great rapport off-screen too and they are elated to be working together. The dynamic they share in the web series will be completely different to that of Aarya.”

The source further reveals to us that the shoot for the project has already begun last month. “Bhatia flew down to India from New York last month and has kick-started the shoot in the last week of September. The web series will have a start-to-end schedule and parts of it will also be shot in Pune for the next few weeks,” says the source.

For the unversed, Sawant founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000. In 2014, she became the first transgender person to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India for adoption rights of transgender people. In 2008, she adopted a girl named Gayatri after her mother died of AIDS and saved her from being sold in the sex-trafficking industry.

On a related note, Sen will also be a part of producer Mansi Bagla and photographer Subi Samuel’s upcoming film titled Bungalow No 84, which is touted to be a biopic. The project will go on floors by the end of this year. We have exclusively learnt that the details about the film are expected to be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here