Aarya Trailer: Sushmita Sen Saves the Day as Men Fight It Out in a Bloody Crime Thriller

Sushmita Sen makes her acting comeback after a decade with the web series Aarya, playing the titular role. Going by the trailer that was launched on Friday, the role looks tailor-made for the bada** woman we know her to be.

Aarya is set against the backdrop of organised crime as daily family business. Sushmita plays a loving wife and doting mother who is reluctant to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside



down, her husband is shot at and her family is threatened.

In order to protect them, she is forced to get her hands dirty. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become a better one than them. The character of Sikandar Kher asks her to be, predictably, the 'lioness' and get her claws out.

In a scene from the trailer, actor Namit Das asks why didn't she take over the family business earlier, since she is so good at it. Sushmita replies, "The men used handle the business, now they are not alive anymore." Let's see if the show gets its feminism right, or resorts to tokenism.

An official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, Aarya is being launched by Disney+Hotstar in conjunction with RMF (Ram Madhvani Films). It marks the former Miss Universe's digital debut. It's good to see actor Chandrachur Singh too returning to the screen.

Other cast members include Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Writers Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary have highlighted the dichotomy of familial relationships that's riddled with betrayal and deceit. Shot in Rajasthan, Aarya showcases a contemporary India with a strong take on women in power roles.

Hotstar Specials presents Aarya is slated to release on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Watch the trailer here:

