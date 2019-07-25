Aaryan Khan Snapped With a Mystery Woman, Judgementall Hai Kya Gets Positive Response

After a difficult period both personally and professionally, Kapil Sharma is currently going through a happy phase in his life. The actor-comedian got married in December last year and now he will be a father soon. Kapil and wife Ginni are expecting their first child and to spend more time together, the couple is headed for a vacation.

Elsewhere, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman. She also opened up about the struggles of pregnancy and the period post-delivery.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan sent the internet into a frenzy after his photographs with a mystery woman emerged on social media.

Kapil Sharma, who had remained tight-lipped about his wife Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news to news portal only recently. And now, he has announced that the actor-comedian is taking a brief break from his talk show The Kapil Sharma Show as he and wife Ginni Chatrath leaves for Canada for their babymoon. Their baby is due December.

Aryan Khan, who is currently studying overseas, on Thursday, took the social media by storm after his photographs with a mystery woman emerged on the Internet. The pictures see Aryan and the woman hugging and happily posing for the camera. The photos have garnered a lot of attention, with many wondering if Aryan is dating her.

Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has been constantly in news for all the wrong reasons. First, it courted controversy for its previous title Mental Hai Kya, then Kangana's brawl with a journalist kept the film in headlines. Now that the film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow, (July 26) early reviews have started pouring in on social media. Here's what fans and critics have to say about the film.

Anne Hathaway gave birth to her first child with Adam Shulman in 2016. Their son, Jonathan Rosebanks, turned 3 in March. And now, in a surprise post, Hathaway announced her second pregnancy. In her post, she also touched on her journey getting pregnant and sent out "extra love" to other women struggling with infertility.

Actress, beautyline owner and singer-songwriter Rihanna met her doppelganger on Instagram and shared the latter's photo on her account. Her 73.4 million followers also were quite shocked to see the resemblance between the two faces and could not help but gasp for breath.

