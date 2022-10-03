CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aashiqui 3: Rahul Roy Says It Will Be a 'Huge Struggle' For Kartik Aaryan To Live Upto The Original Film

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 15:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Rahul Roy talks about Kartik Aaryan playing the lead in Aashiqui 3. (Photos: Instagram)

Rahul Roy, who made his debut with the OG Aashiqui, believes that the magic of Aashiqui can't be replicated or remade.

Aashiqui franchise that was kickstarted by Mahesh Bhatt in the 1990s has managed to come a long way. Remade in 2013 by Mohit Suri, Aashiqui 2 was also widely loved by all. It became a cult classic not just because of the stellar performances by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, but for its chartbuster music too. Carrying forward the legacy, Anurag Basu is gearing up to present Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan.

While fans are excited to see Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy, who made his debut with the OG Aashiqui, believes that the magic of Aashiqui can’t be replicated or remade. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the same and shared that it will be challenging for the Bhoot Bhulaiyaa 2 actor to match the original film’s mark.

“The presentation might be innovative and exciting for today’s audience, and I have no doubt about it… It will be a huge struggle for Kartik to live up to. Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon… The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise,” Roy told Pinkvilla.

The announcement that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Aashiqui 3 was made earlier this year. Back then, sharing the motion poster on his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3  This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da ”

Later, he talked about the same in an interview with Variety and said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

While the female lead of the film has not been announced so far, it is being speculated that Rashmika Mandanna is likely to share the screen with Kartik for the movie.
Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani. Besides this, he also has Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon and Captain India in his pipeline. He will also be seen in Freddy.

first published:October 03, 2022, 15:59 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 15:59 IST