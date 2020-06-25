Aashiqui Fame Anu Aggarwal Recounts Ill-treatment in Film Industry

Actress Anu Aggarwal, who became an overnight sensation with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui, co-starring Rahul Roy, said that she was made to feel like an outsider in the industry. Though best known for the said film, Anu also appeared in other hits like Khal-Naaikaa, King Uncle and Return of Jewel Thief, after which she quit the show-biz post a near-fatal accident. She also acted in the Tamil film Thiruda Thiruda by Mani Ratnam.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Anu said that was often ill-treated by Bollywood. "Always. The thing is I don't know what to say. The aftermath of success is something that I had to deal with. Logon ki jealousy, woh ill treat karna shuru kar dete hai (People star ill-treating you because they are jealous). I was stuck with the aftermath of that."

She recounted an incident where she was bumped off of the Best Actress category to the Best Supporting Actress one, despite being the lead, for Khal-Naaikaa. She said that the jury asked who her parents were and snubbed her. She revealed that she went home and cried about the incident.

She further said that as an outsider, she related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "For somebody who is from outside the industry, that is why I relate to Sushant, you are treated as an outcast. With me, I did not have anyone to stand by me and the guy who wanted to stand with me wanted something from me which I didn't want. I understood at a very young age that you cannot take favour because then they will want something in return," she said.

