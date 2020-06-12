Aashka Goradia Gets Lewd Comments on Live Yoga Class, Hina Khan, Shveta Salve Decide to 'Ignore No More'

Aashka Goradia recently received lewd comments on her live session on Instagram, which has prompted many actresses to speak up against this despicable practice. Meghna Naidu, Shveta Salve, Hina Khan were among celebs who decided to ignore no more and give it back to the online abusers.

Shveta, on her Instagram story, wrote, "Started my morning with a live yoga class performed and executed by my friends @aashhagoradia @ibrentgoble @apeaceofblueyoga. But what made me stop were the obnoxious, lewd and sexual remarks by a****les who hide behind their faceless accounts. Here is someone practicing her art, directed by her yoga teacher and husband but all that these guys wanna do are talk cheap."

She reported their accounts, shared screenshots of her direct messages on Instagram, where many of the abusers tried to apologise for their comments. Many other actresses, including Meghna Naidu and Narayani Shastri, who have also been at the receiving end of such indecent comments, offered their support.

Shveta also stared a campaign called 'Ignore No More' against online sexual harassment.

Hina Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, "Abuses and perverse comments from faceless cringeful minds have no gender, no social personality. The veil of anonymity is their weapon! We all should absolutely call them out! Here’s to you @aashkagoradia. I stand with you ! I #IgnoreNoMore #LetsLiftEachOther."

Aashka thanked Shveta for standing up for her. "I looked up to you even when I did not know you for the way you carry yourself and the choices you make. Everything seems tremendous to me. But what you did for me yesterday sets a precedence on how a woman can lift another woman. I am so humbled and honoured that you got my back even when I wasn't watching cause the real good counts when you are good even when no one is watching, you are that."

Aashka and husband Brent Goble have been practising yoga and promoting fitter, healthier lifestyles. They couple actively share their yoga videos on Instagram and also encourage others to join their sessions.