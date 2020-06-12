Aashka Goradia Gets Lewd Comments on Live Yoga Class, Hina Khan, Shveta Salve Decide to 'Ignore No More'

Aashka Goradia recently received lewd comments on her live session on Instagram, which has prompted many actresses to speak up against this despicable practice. Meghna Naidu, Shveta Salve, Hina Khan were among celebs who decided to ignore no more and give it back to the online abusers.
Shveta, on her Instagram story, wrote, "Started my morning with a live yoga class performed and executed by my friends @aashhagoradia @ibrentgoble @apeaceofblueyoga. But what made me stop were the obnoxious, lewd and sexual remarks by a****les who hide behind their faceless accounts. Here is someone practicing her art, directed by her yoga teacher and husband but all that these guys wanna do are talk cheap."
She reported their accounts, shared screenshots of her direct messages on Instagram, where many of the abusers tried to apologise for their comments. Many other actresses, including Meghna Naidu and Narayani Shastri, who have also been at the receiving end of such indecent comments, offered their support.
Shveta also stared a campaign called 'Ignore No More' against online sexual harassment.
. Yesterday was the day when I realised how necessary it is to Stand up for the right , Speak up when you need to be heard out loud and Take Action . Because sometimes , Laaton ke Bhoot Baaton se nahi maante !! . Whoever tuned in yesterday has an idea of what conspired, if not check the "Ignore no More" Highlights but here I want to talk about You ! . You reading This ! If ever there comes a time you feel harrased , threatened or sexually abused online, you should know that !! Or if You reading this is someone who has unrightfully commented Sexual abuse or harassed someone online then know that !!! . Online sexual harassment encompasses a wide range of sexual misconduct on digital platforms and includes some of the more specific forms of online harassment including "revenge porn" and "cyberstalking" Non-consensual sharing of intimate images and videos Exploitation, coercion, and threats. Sexualized bullying Unwanted sexualization All forms of unwelcome sexual requests, comments and content. : Identity theft Sec.66C Violation of privacy Sec.66E Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form Sec .67 Publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc. in electronic form Sec.67A Sending threatening messages by email Sec .503 IPC Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman Sec.509 IPC Sending defamatory messages by email Sec .499 IPC Email Abuse Sec .500 IPC Obscenity Sec. 292 IPC Obscene acts and songs Sec. 294 IPC . : Make a list of the people you want to report, including their usernames/ URLs/handles. Gather their virtual information and screenshots to help in the case as a evidence . Email: cyber cell Mumbai for a legal investigation cyberpst-mum@mahapolice.gov.in shubhamcybercrime@gmail.com Make an Online complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in . #ignorenomore #cybercrime #creepydms #report
Hina Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, "Abuses and perverse comments from faceless cringeful minds have no gender, no social personality. The veil of anonymity is their weapon! We all should absolutely call them out! Here’s to you @aashkagoradia. I stand with you ! I #IgnoreNoMore #LetsLiftEachOther."
Aashka thanked Shveta for standing up for her. "I looked up to you even when I did not know you for the way you carry yourself and the choices you make. Everything seems tremendous to me. But what you did for me yesterday sets a precedence on how a woman can lift another woman. I am so humbled and honoured that you got my back even when I wasn't watching cause the real good counts when you are good even when no one is watching, you are that."
Aashka and husband Brent Goble have been practising yoga and promoting fitter, healthier lifestyles. They couple actively share their yoga videos on Instagram and also encourage others to join their sessions.