Aashka Goradia Gives A Strong Message To Haters With Topless Yoga Photos

Actress Aashka Goradia is one of the top actors of Indian television and she has made a name for herself acting in a slew of popular television shows including Kkusum, Virrudh and Naagin. She is also quite active on social media and often keeps sharing her photos as well as videos.

Aashka Goradia has recently shared a topless picture of herself performing yoga on her Instagram. In the picture, she is seen performing a headstand. Only her back is visible in the picture and the hashtag ‘One Love’ is written in red on the back of the actress.

In the caption, Aashka wrote, “It’s funny how the people, who know you the least, talk about you the most. Downright comical when they think you are unaware. My foot in the sky and head on the ground… for this whole life.”

Giving a strong message to hater she wrote that ‘my back is strong, talkers/haters get a life’.

She is seen locking her legs in a knot. Fans of Aashka Goradia are responding with appreciation. Many of the fellow TV actors are also praising her courage.

The TV actress has taken a break from acting and is enjoying her married life with husband Brent Goble. She often posts pictures of herself and her husband on social media. The topless picture has also been taken by her husband.

Aashka had recently attended her good friend Mouni Roy’s bachelorette bash. Mouni and Aashka had worked together in the show Naagin (seasons 1 and 2). Aashka announced to take a break from acting in April this year.

