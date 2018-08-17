Aashka Goradia Opens Up About her Lip Job: Wanting to Look Better Doesn’t Make You Fake

A very special evening. I was aiming to be on this platform much later in my life, little did I know that valued opportunities come in when you are your least ready. I chose a topic close to my heart. Make up and Beauty Aesthetics, stop body shaming women, celebs, my contemporaries and me. Makeup and beautification has been around for thousands of years, no Makeup or makeup, less make up/more makeup, no filter and filter, no fillers and fillers, thin eyebrows/thick eyebrows. Choose anything, everything falls under wanting to be the best version of yourself. Minimal is not mightier and More is not masked, it’s simply how you imagine yourself to be, if you embrace it then don’t allow anyone to shame you for it. I believe in this strongly and people who believe me in stood by me strongly. Thank you, you wonderful souls @brandnbuzz thank you for this incredible and evergreen opportunity and for being there for me around each stage. @tedx_official @tedxcrce thank you for choosing me and my message. @dollytilani thank you for being my constant support @mansi.et thank you for putting my scribbled message linear. @juhiparmar14 @aditajain @sumitkaul10 @rutikamalaviya @vijaybhatter @vijaypande20 @faylenepande thank you for taking time out to come support me, this time means a lot to me. @ibrentgoble thank you for being the reason I could Speak Up. Outfit @karleofashion Thank you for I stayed comfortable and stylish and a big shout out to @anuragsharma91 Styled by my @nidasshah Earrings @curiocottagejewelry

A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:46am PDT