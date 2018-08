Aashka Goradia Opens Up About her Lip Job: Wanting to Look Better Doesn’t Make You Fake

A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia) on Aug 6, 2018 at 5:13am PDT

Actor Aashka Goradia, who has starred in several popular TV shows including Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Bigg Boss 6, has finally broken silence on being shamed for getting fuller lips.The 32-year-old actor, who married her boyfriend Brent Goble in Ahmedabad last year, told Mumbai Mirror , “I wish I had a sob story to tell you but there is none. I just wanted fuller lips and decided to go for them. But being asked things like, ‘How much plastic went into your lips?’ at a press conference with 20 people around is not how I would like to address it. I decided to do something to my face and that’s my choice.”Slamming trolls who have been hating on her ever since her images with visibly bigger lips have surface online, she said, “My husband made me realise that there is nothing to hide. Yes, people will shame you but there is nothing to be ashamed of. Opening up sometimes is the only way to shut people up.”In the interview, she also talked about her love for makeup and how, prior to the procedure, she had to use lip liners to highlight her lips. “I’ve always loved make-up, human faces and all that we can do with it. With technology I had the choice to do it even better and I went ahead with it. But the procedure was preceded by a lot of research,” she said.Addressing the stigma around plastic surgery and the flak that actresses receive for going under the knife, she said, “The choice to look better doesn’t make you fake or plastic. I believe that real or fake attributes come from within. Everyone has different reasons to keep the procedures hushhush. Even doctors take an oath of secrecy. Besides, why should anyone have to admit anything, more so if they aren’t ready to talk about it? We fail to realise the damage we cause by commenting on appearances.”