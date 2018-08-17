Aashka Goradia Opens Up About her Lip Job: Wanting to Look Better Doesn’t Make You Fake
TV actor Aashka Goradia talks on how wanting to be beautiful is no crime, even if involves cosmetic surgery.
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble during their mehendi ceremony in Ahmedabad. (Image: Knottig Bells)
The 32-year-old actor, who married her boyfriend Brent Goble in Ahmedabad last year, told Mumbai Mirror, “I wish I had a sob story to tell you but there is none. I just wanted fuller lips and decided to go for them. But being asked things like, ‘How much plastic went into your lips?’ at a press conference with 20 people around is not how I would like to address it. I decided to do something to my face and that’s my choice.”
Slamming trolls who have been hating on her ever since her images with visibly bigger lips have surface online, she said, “My husband made me realise that there is nothing to hide. Yes, people will shame you but there is nothing to be ashamed of. Opening up sometimes is the only way to shut people up.”
In the interview, she also talked about her love for makeup and how, prior to the procedure, she had to use lip liners to highlight her lips. “I’ve always loved make-up, human faces and all that we can do with it. With technology I had the choice to do it even better and I went ahead with it. But the procedure was preceded by a lot of research,” she said.
A very special evening. I was aiming to be on this platform much later in my life, little did I know that valued opportunities come in when you are your least ready. I chose a topic close to my heart. Make up and Beauty Aesthetics, stop body shaming women, celebs, my contemporaries and me. Makeup and beautification has been around for thousands of years, no Makeup or makeup, less make up/more makeup, no filter and filter, no fillers and fillers, thin eyebrows/thick eyebrows. Choose anything, everything falls under wanting to be the best version of yourself. Minimal is not mightier and More is not masked, it’s simply how you imagine yourself to be, if you embrace it then don’t allow anyone to shame you for it. I believe in this strongly and people who believe me in stood by me strongly. Thank you, you wonderful souls @brandnbuzz thank you for this incredible and evergreen opportunity and for being there for me around each stage. @tedx_official @tedxcrce thank you for choosing me and my message. @dollytilani thank you for being my constant support @mansi.et thank you for putting my scribbled message linear. @juhiparmar14 @aditajain @sumitkaul10 @rutikamalaviya @vijaybhatter @vijaypande20 @faylenepande thank you for taking time out to come support me, this time means a lot to me. @ibrentgoble thank you for being the reason I could Speak Up. Outfit @karleofashion Thank you for I stayed comfortable and stylish and a big shout out to @anuragsharma91 Styled by my @nidasshah Earrings @curiocottagejewelry
Addressing the stigma around plastic surgery and the flak that actresses receive for going under the knife, she said, “The choice to look better doesn’t make you fake or plastic. I believe that real or fake attributes come from within. Everyone has different reasons to keep the procedures hushhush. Even doctors take an oath of secrecy. Besides, why should anyone have to admit anything, more so if they aren’t ready to talk about it? We fail to realise the damage we cause by commenting on appearances.”
