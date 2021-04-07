Aashka Goradia Walks in a Bikini on Beach, Asks Women Not to Worry About 'Log Kya Kahenge'

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Aashka Goradia has shared photos of her looking stunning as she walks down the beach in a black bikini. She threw a shrug over her shoulders as she casually posed for the pictures. Alongwith the photos, the actress posted a long note urging women not to worry about what societal perceptions.

“For all those women worried about “log kya kahenge”, DO NOT waste your time thinking what others make of you, what you make of you is the best version there ever could be, function from the place where what you think and feel is more important, there is no bigger sense of freedom than allowing your state of mind to be free of “log kya kahenge”

Be humble, be kind and hold space for people but not their judgements. RISE ABOVE. One life and live it the way you desire. Celebrate yourself, those of you who agree with me, men or women kindly leave a heart in your comments and I will understand," her caption read.

In the post prior to this, Aashka shared some loved up photos with her yoga enthusiast husband and said, “Spent an incredible week with my love @ibrentgoble. Fully charged and back to work. Life between two states. Hustle, focus and do it all. One life."

Brent Goble and Aashka had participated in Nach Baliye when they were dating, and subsequently got married in 2017. Brent now runs yoga workshops in Goa, under his brand Peace of Blue Yoga. Aashka Goradia is best known for her work in shows like Kkusum and Kahiin To Hoga.

