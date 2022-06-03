Aashram 3 Review: Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala Loses Charm In Journey of Becoming 'Bhagwaan'

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the series stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury among others. Aashram revolves around a preacher named Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol) and how he cons his followers unless a girl decides to fight against his wrongdoings.

If you have watched the first two seasons of Aashram, you are surely very excited for the third season of the show. However, you will be disheartened to know that Aashram 3 might leave you disappointed.

Aashram 3 revolves around Pammi Pahelwan saving her life from Baba Nirala, fighting against him and revealing how he is a sexual offender in the name of a self-proclaimed god. However, in 9 out of 10 episodes of around 40 minutes each, the plot did not see any major development at all. It presented how Baba Nirala and his entire system were chasing Pammi, who was hiding from him to save her life.

The story only gets interesting in between its sub-plots. For instance, the story of Komal will leave you glued to your screen. Tridha Choudhury’s decision of having a ‘partnership’ in the ministry raises some excitement as well. Another worth mentioning aspect is when Baba Nirala’s wife talks about his past in the last episode. These instances in individuality will keep you engrossed. However, all of these are short-lived.

When the fight between Pammi Pahelwan and Baba Nirala reaches the courtroom, you might think that things will get interesting. However, Aashram 3 leaves you with one of the worst court dramas ever. The two actors who played the role of lawyers lack the energy that usually a courtroom drama demands. Dialogues are weak and the plot is rather rushed.

Talking about the cast, Bobby Deol has surely lost his charm as Baba Nirala in Aashram 3. The first two seasons of the show presented him as powerful and clever but the third season showed no astounding side of his character. He is given less screen time in the initial episodes. Sometimes he has been portrayed as somebody who is going mad in Pammi’s memory, other times he is trying to retain his power. The fault does not lie with Deol as an actor, but with the writer who has not given enough focus to Baba Nirala this time. Overall, in the journey of becoming ‘Bhagwaan’ from ‘Baba’, the character of Bobby Deol, which was also the USP of the show, is somewhere lost.

Aashram 3 also introduces Esha Gupta as somebody who is helping Baba Nirala in his ‘image building’ (there’s a twist!). She has been presented as somebody who is clever, smart, and knows how to make things best for her. Her mind games and evil plot in the show will surely leave you impressed. Talking about Darshan Kumar and Tridha Choudhury, not much attention has been paid to their characters this time. While Darshan only acts as Pammi Pahelwan’s support, Tridha does almost next to nothing.

However, it should also be noted that the show ends with a bang because it gives you the promo of Aashram season four which will surely leave you thrilled.

As far as the current season is concerned, it only looks stretched and could have been easily shortened to combine with what-so-ever season four is planning to bring. it’s not boring but brings very less development to its plot.

