Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol’s ‘Bhagwan’ Nirala May Finally See His Downfall; Watch

The uncrowned king of his own kingdom is back in the third season of MX Player’s most-watched show, Aashram. Ek Badnaam Aashram revolves around the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary. This MX Original is ready to take the audiences on an astounding adventure unlike anything they have experienced before.

The thrilling trailer released today by MX Player picks up from the last season where Baba Nirala has become fearless. Now, his lust for power has been accentuated, making him unstoppable. He believes to be above all and thinks he’s God. The power of Aashram is at its peak. This ‘badnaam’ Aashram continues to exploit women, indulge in the drug trade and control the politics of the town. On the other hand, Pammi is having sleepless nights to seek revenge from Bhagwaan Nirala. Will Ujagar Singh be able to help Pammi seek justice and expose the ‘badnaam’ Aashram?

Watch the trailer here:

Commenting on the series, director Prakash Jha said, “Making movies is my passion, and I have had good fortune to work with equally passionate actors and technicians who have shown faith in the stories I have wanted to share on the screen! With Aashram, we have lived the same passion, emotion and thrill. Also, being an Original Series on MX Player, it has been a successful association for us as its their huge audience base that makes it the most-watched show on OTT. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to the third season of Aashram.”

Talking about the same, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol said, “I am thrilled to work with Prakash Jha and MX Player once again. Prakashji’s narrative of Aashram got me to sign it & this will always be a cherished project. The character keeps evolving in each season and its shades in Season 3 are one that’s going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. What adds to this series is the fact that MX Player has got the highest views across any platform in India & is second only after Youtube. The show is one of the most-watched show on OTT and the due credit goes to Prakashji’s compelling story, wide reach of MX Player and the hard work of the entire team working on it. It is a great news to know that our show has received more views than two seasons of IPL put together. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime."

Produced and Directed by Prakash Jha, the MX Original Series stars an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh. All episodes of this adrenaline-fueled drama will stream free exclusively on MX Player starting 3rd June.

