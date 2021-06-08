Aasif Sheikh on What Makes Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai a Successful Comedy Show

Aasif Sheikh says that popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, in which he plays one of the lead characters, is a once-in-a-lifetime concept to have aired on Indian TV. In a candid interaction, he lists down the ingredients that make a show successful and running on TV six years after its premiere.

“First and foremost it is the writing. Content is very important. It’s also team work. We have established our characters which are very relatable. Nobody can take the credit saying, ‘I have done this or that’. Secondly, the response and the overwhelming love we have got from the audience inspires us to maintain the standard of the show. We are certain on not compromising the quality. We are constantly fighting that fatigue should not creep into our show. Nobody should be on auto-pilot. Comedy is a genre where one has to keep upgrading themselves. It has to be constantly explored. We have created a niche for ourselves. These kinds of shows happen once in a lifetime so we keep ourselves interested," Aasif says.

As an actor, how does he react to the factors that are not under his control, say cast or director changes? He says, “It’s frustrating sometimes. Say, you are working with an actor for so many years and suddenly you have to find someone new. There is a wavelength an actor and a character has. I miss out on that. But in a show that is running for so long, these changes do happen. And you have to go with the flow instead of saying, ‘No, I can’t work with a certain someone’. You have to adapt to the conditions because the show is bigger than anyone else."

TRPs do not bother Aasif, who is confident about his show’s popularity beyond the ratings. He asserts, “I don’t care for the TRPs. They are rigged. I see the popularity of my show through my own eyes. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a brand now. Everybody has seen it."

Even during the pandemic, he never feared that the show would be axed from telecast. “Insecurity is a part of being an actor. It disturbs me sometimes. But I’m aware of the show’s popularity. I know they (makers) will not want to shut it until it is doing really bad. And it is doing well right now."

