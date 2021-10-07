Aastha Gill and Arjun Bijlani Come Together for Navratri Special Song Saawariya, See Photos

After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani and co-contestant and singer Aastha Gill have come together for a new Navratri special song titled Saawariya. Out on 8th October, the song features Aastha and Arjun in striking chemistry and is sung by her and Kumar Sanu. Their chemistry oozes from the pictures that have been released recently, and it will surely leave you wanting more.

Take a look at the photos from their shooting in Mumbai:

The actors had also taken to their social media handles to share a motion picture of the song.

Aastha Gill is known for blockbuster songs like DJ Wale, Proper Patola, Buzz and recent Paani Paani and Bachpan ka Pyaar. One of the hottest voices in Bollywood today that is unconventional yet stunning, Aastha is a seasoned singer with record-breaking Bollywood and Independent tracks to her credit. The singer stunned the audiences with her party raging tracks this year with Badshaah, which have racked up over 430 million+ views on YouTube, Bachpan Ka Pyaar with 220Million+ views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani has entertained the audience with his popular TV shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tu, Naagin 2 and 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan and several other daily soaps. He is a very popular face in the TV industry and has been for some years now. As far as reality shows are concerned, Arjun has also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 in 2016. He has hosted Dance Deewane 1 and 2 and Kitchen Champion 5.

