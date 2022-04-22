Aayush Sharma Already a Part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Did Not Replace Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi

Back in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit the world, Salman Khan announced that he was going to be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is going to be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The shooting of the film which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now expected to begin next month. The film will have Pooja Hedge in the lead role alongside Salman and it is also reported that South superstar Venkatesh will also play a pivotal role.

A recent report suggested that Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi who were apparently a part of the film have been replaced by Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.

But a source closely working on the film tells News18.com that neither Arshad nor Shreyas were never a part of the film.

“Aayush and Zaheer have always been a part of the film and have not replaced anyone. The superstar who launched Zaheer with Notebook (2019) and brother-in-law Aayush with Loveratri (2018) had recommended their name when the film was announced and the production house had agreed to it.” the source reveals.

The source adds, “In fact, Sooraj Pancholi who was also launched by Salman with Hero (2015) is also being considered for a role in the film. The trio who have small but crucial roles will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman’s character and end up helping him.”

Last year there were rumours that the film is shelved after the failure of Khan’s Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. But Nadiadwala Grandsons who are producing the film refuted the rumours on social media and also mentioned that the film will go on floors soon.

The film’s female lead Pooja had also confirmed that the film is expected to roll out soon. While promoting her film Radhe Shyam, the actress, who was also a part of Salman’s ‘Dabangg Reloaded tour said that she was looking forward to working with the actor. “He (Salman) is very sweet and very real. So it’s very easy to communicate with someone like that. I always say that what I love about him is that if he loves you…he really does, you can tell that. And if he hates you, you can tell that too.”

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark a reunion of sorts for Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The two have earlier collaborated in films like Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick. Salman and Sajid also have Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.