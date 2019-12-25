Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aayush Sharma Begins Filming Kwatha, Shares Pics from Sets

'Kwatha' will also mark the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. The film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man's opinion and perspective on certain things.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
Aayush Sharma Begins Filming Kwatha, Shares Pics from Sets
Aayush Sharma attends the special screening of 'Super 30' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday started shooting for the action-drama, Kwatha.

Aayush will play an Army officer in the film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

"Time to discover Kwatha. The journey begins," Aayush captioned the photo of the film's clapboard on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Time to discover Kwatha. Journey begins #kwatha @karanlalitbutani @isakaif

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

  Aayush also shared a glimpse of his character's uniform from the film revealing the ranking of his character to be a Major. In the picture the uniform is visible along with a name tag that reads, "Veer Pratap Singh".

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Major Veer Pratap Singh #kwatha A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Directed by Karan Bhutani, the film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man's opinion and perspective on certain things.

Produced by Purple Bull International Pvt Ltd and Cult Entertainment, "Kwatha" is scheduled to be released next year.

