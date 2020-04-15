MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aayush Sharma Goes Bald During Lockdown; Varun Dhawan Has Best Compliment For Him

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Ayush Sharma is currently spending time with his family at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Aayush Sharma has undergone huge transformation amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he has shaved his head.

"Bald look or bada** look... kaisa laga," Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie in which he is seen flaunting a shaved pate.

Reacting to Aayush's make-over, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler "Stone Cold".

Ayush is currently spending time with his family at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

On the work front, Aayush will be seen in Kwatha", which also features Katrina Kaif''s sister Isabelle. In the film, he plays an Army officer. Not only this, Aayush will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Dilwali".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,388,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,000,065

    +2,205

  • Cured/Discharged

    484,253

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,754

    +155
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres