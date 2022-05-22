Aayush Sharma Not to Be a Part of Brother-in-law Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for This Reason

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is making enough noise even before its release. The latest development from the film is that Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is no longer a part of the film. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, there have been some conflicts between Aayush and Salman Khan Films, which is why he has opted out of the film. The actor had reportedly begun filming for his parts before he left due to creative differences. The report also suggests that the film’s release date has also been pushed.

Rumours are also doing the rounds that following Aayush, Zaheer Iqbal, who was likely to be a part, has left as well. According to ETimes, the team is looking for actors to replace them and Abhimanyu Dassani is one of the actors who has been approached. The publication also reported that Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan could also be on the list.

ETimes earlier reported that the film’s team will start the shooting at Salman’s favourite location, Mehboob Studio in Bandra, after which the cast will travel to Hyderabad to shoot for another portion of the film.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Pooja Hedge and Shehnaaz Gill will also feature in the film. This film will mark Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut.

Besides Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will also be appearing in the Telugu film Godfather, alongside Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif which is slated to release in 2023 and will also be making a cameo in Pathaan which is scheduled to be released on Republic Day next year. Pathaan will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padulone in lead roles.

