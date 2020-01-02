Take the pledge to vote

Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan's Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift

Salman Khan now shares a birthday with his niece Ayat on December 27. Actor Ayush Sharma revealed that it was a conscious decision for the baby to be born on the same day as Khan.

January 2, 2020
Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan's Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift
Actor Aayush Shamra and wife Arpita Khan Sharma became parents to their second child Ayat on December 27, 2019. The day also marks the birthday of actor Salman Khan. While many fans thought that it was a major coincidence, Aayush actually spilled the beans saying that bringing Ayat into the world on Salman's birthday was a conscious decision.

“The due date was the last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (Salman) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday." the actor told Hindustan Times.

"Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s and Ayat’s birthdays. “Now, we all can go to the farmhouse, where on one side, we can celebrate Bhai’s birthday and the other side can be booked for the kid’s party,” he added.

Aayush had taken to Instagram to share the first pictures with Ayat. "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy," he wrote.

